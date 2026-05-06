The number of children at risk of poverty or social exclusion in Cyprus has fallen in recent years, although key social indicators continue to highlight significant inequalities, according to a European Commission report.

Overall, the picture for Cyprus points to progress in some areas, but also persistent weaknesses, particularly in energy poverty, equal access to services and the depth of social inequalities.

Based on the latest available data, the number of children at risk dropped from around 37,000 in 2019 to 26,000 in 2024, a development attributed to targeted social policy interventions.

According to the document titled “Breaking the cycle of child poverty – strengthening the European Child Guarantee”, published following Wednesday’s College of Commissioners meeting, “Cyprus has achieved its national target, although this is considered of low ambition”, indicating room for further policy strengthening.

Particularly concerning is the situation in housing and energy poverty.

The report notes that 62.6 per cent of children at risk live in households unable to keep their homes adequately warm – the highest rate in the European Union.

At the same time, “the gap between children at risk of poverty and others reaches 55.1 per cent”, underlining the scale of inequality.

In education, early school leaving in Cyprus remains above the EU average, standing at 11.3 per cent compared to 9.3 per cent.

“Despite interventions, challenges remain in keeping students in the education system,” the report states.

Participation in early childhood education has increased, mainly through subsidised programmes. However, the system remains almost entirely privatised, with “only 2.6 per cent of facilities being public”.

Differences in access between children at risk of poverty and others persist, although these gaps are narrowing.

The report also identifies significant disparities in access to essential services.

“In some cases, differences in participation in childcare services exceed 20 per cent,” it notes, warning that this affects equality of opportunity from an early age.

In healthcare, while no extreme outcomes are recorded, “structural difficulties in access remain, particularly in mental health services for vulnerable groups”.

Finally, the Commission highlights the need for stronger evidence-based policymaking.

“Limited availability of data for specific vulnerable groups makes it difficult to monitor and evaluate measures,” the report states, describing this as a key issue in designing effective interventions.

The findings suggest that while Cyprus has made measurable progress in reducing child poverty risks, further efforts are needed to address underlying inequalities and improve access to services.