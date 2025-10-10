The heat has eased, the skies have cleared, and Cyprus is basking in that golden mid-October glow – the kind that makes everyone want to be outside again.

After the mid-week ‘Storm Barbara’ (who saw that coming?!) caused the usual rainy chaos, Saturday and Sunday may be just what this island needs: a perfect Cyprus weekend!

Warm enough for the beach, cool enough for sleep – this is the best time of year. And from Friday through Monday, the island delivers exactly what most of us like: no rain, no surprises, just sunshine with a dash of breeze.

Inland in Nicosia, highs hover around 28–29°C, with cool, comfortable nights of 15–17°C – the kind that make you reach for a light blanket rather than the air conditioning remote. Winds from the north-west will freshen things up by afternoon, giving the capital a touch of crispness that whispers of autumn.

Over in Limassol and Larnaca, it’s classic coastal calm: highs of 28–29°C, gentle sea breezes, and just enough movement in the air to make the café umbrellas sway. It’s ideal weather for a late-morning stroll along the promenade or a leisurely glass of wine – perhaps even at one of the vineyards still welcoming visitors after the Limassol Wine Festival wrapped up last week.

Paphos, ever the western charmer, keeps things mild at 27°C with winds from the west making the evenings feel fresh and alive. It’s barbecue and sunset weather – just the right combination of warmth and breeze for dinner outdoors, the sky painted peach and gold.

Meanwhile, Ayia Napa is still serving up postcard perfection: 25–27°C, endless sunshine, and a salty tang in the air that tempts us all into the sea for a late summer dip. If you’re out that way on Sunday, the Famagusta Marathon adds a festive buzz to the atmosphere – even if you’re not running, it’s worth cheering from the sidelines.

And for anyone craving pine-scented air and a change of pace, Troodos offers a crisp reminder that autumn is, in fact, on the way. With highs between 13 and 20°C and evenings dropping to 5–7°C, it’s the perfect excuse to pull out that long-neglected jumper, breathe deeply, and declare cocoa season officially open.

Across the island, Monday may bring a few stray clouds but nothing more dramatic – just a soft filter over the same steady sunshine. The UV index sits around 5, which means it’s bright but not blistering. In short, this is Cyprus at its most liveable: golden, breezy, and effortlessly beautiful.

Whether you’re wandering the vineyards, applauding marathon runners, or simply taking in a sea view that looks suspiciously like summer, the island is serving up a weekend to remember.

• Sunrise Advantage – Early hours bring the softest light and calmest seas; perfect for hiking or coffee by the coast.

• Evening Layers – Inland and mountain nights are cool again. Bring a light jacket – you’ll thank yourself later.

• Sea Savvy – Winds rise by afternoon; swim or paddle early, watch the surfers later.

• Marathon Mindset – Expect road closures near Famagusta on Sunday morning – or better yet, go watch the runners and soak up the energy.

• Stargazer’s Delight – Clear skies mean constellations galore. Inland or mountain views are best for spotting Vega, Deneb, and Altair shining bright overhead.

The Cyprus Weekend Weather Report – proudly sponsored by XM. Because whether you’re chasing the sun or the stars, it’s good to know exactly what’s coming your way!