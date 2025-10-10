The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has lifted the suspension of trading of the shares of The Reputation Exchange Plc on the Emerging Companies Market.

“The company has complied with its pending ongoing obligation and has completed the process of listing its additional issued shares,” the exchange said in an official announcement.

In addition, the Cyprus Stock Exchange announced the listing of 266,922 additional shares of The Reputation Exchange Plc on its Emerging Companies Market.

“The shares, which have a nominal value of £0.0261, were granted at a sale price ranging from €10.76 to €11.25 through private placement in the years 2021-2022,” the exchange added.

These additional shares will be incorporated into the company’s already listed share capital, which will now amount to 3,388,614 shares.

The re-trading of the company’s existing shares, as well as the trading of the newly listed securities, will commence on Friday, October 10, 2025, and all trading will be conducted in euros.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange stated that the company’s securities will not be held by its Central Securities Depository and Central Registry.

“It is reminded that the clearing agent is Mega Equity Securities and Financial Services Public LTD,” the announcement said.

The exchange also clarified that the company’s shares will continue to carry the relevant special marking, which uses the Greek letter sigma, on trading boards and price bulletins.

“The marking reflects a disclaimer of opinion raised in the independent auditors’ report for the year ended December 31, 2024,” the exchange explained.

“The council of the Cyprus Stock Exchange will remove the special marking from the trading boards and price bulletins for this company’s titles when it is established that the reasons that led to the imposition of this marking no longer exist,” the exchange added.