More than 1,000 delegates took part in the international Maritime Cyprus 2025 conference, held in Limassol from October 6 to October 8.

The conference focused on how to unlock the future of shipping, exploring topics such as navigating global disruptions, the P&I market, decarbonisation and climate resilience, technological impacts on seafarers, and funding strategies for the next era of shipping.

Moreover, this year’s event, supported by Eurobank as a platinum sponsor, provided a vital platform for dialogue on the challenges, risks, and opportunities shaping the new era of global shipping.

“Established in 1989, the conference once again highlighted Cyprus’ role as an international maritime, energy, and investment centre, hosting senior executives, officials, and leaders from across the global shipping industry,” Eurobank said in a statement released on Friday.

The organisers were the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, and the Cyprus Union of Shipowners.

“With the participation of prominent speakers, the discussions focused on developments in global markets, the green transition, technological innovation, and new forms of financing that will define the future of the maritime ecosystem,” the bank stated.

“Eurobank reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to supporting the shipping industry, recognising the strategic importance of maritime activity for the Cypriot economy and the wider region,” it added.

As part of the conference proceedings, Christina Margelou, Eurobank (Greece) General Manager and Head of the Shipping Finance Division, participated in a related panel discussion, representing the bank and contributing to the dialogue on the industry’s prospects.

“Shipping is one of the most dynamic and outward-looking pillars of the Cypriot economy, consistently contributing around seven per cent of the country’s GDP,” said Eurobank senior general manager Stephanos Kassianides.

“The Cypriot ship registry ranks among the largest globally, underscoring the significance and influence of Cyprus on the international maritime map,” he added.

“Following the legal merger of Eurobank Cyprus and Hellenic Bank, Eurobank now has increased capital, significant surplus liquidity, and an even greater capacity to support shipping entrepreneurship in a highly demanding era, amid international turbulence,” he continued.

“As a member of the Eurobank Group, we leverage the Group’s strong international experience in shipping finance and provide specialised, tailored financing and banking solutions that respond to the evolving needs of our clients,” Kassianides explained.

“Our commitment remains steadfast, which is to actively support every effort that strengthens Cyprus’ position as an international shipping centre and to contribute meaningfully to the development of a sustainable and competitive maritime sector, locally, across Europe, and internationally,” he concluded.