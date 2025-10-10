The deputy ministry of culture of Cyprus announced on Friday that the Youth Culture Card can now also be used to purchase books.

“We support young people by opening the doors to literature and knowledge, nurturing their love of reading,” the deputy ministry said.

As of Friday, in addition to buying tickets for concerts, theatre, films, festivals, art exhibitions, museums and archaeological sites, young people aged 18 to 21 can also purchase books of their choice from any bookshop in Cyprus.

The Youth Culture Card is credited with €220, which its holders can spend on cultural activities.

“The inclusion of books enables young people to engage with reading and culture without financially burdening themselves or their families,” the deputy ministry added.

The upgrade also aims to actively support Cypriot publishers, authors and booksellers.

Since the initiative’s launch in 2024, a total of 9,241 young people have acquired the card. The government has allocated a budget of €2 million, expecting around 10,000 beneficiaries.

“The card aims to give the youth the opportunity to delve into culture and develop creativity and love for the arts, while promoting their spirit and critical thinking,” president Christodoulides said.

Of the €220 available to the card’s holders, €200 is supplied by the government, and €20 by the Bank of Cyprus.

People turning 18 years old can apply for the card through the Bank of Cyprus’ mobile app or in person at any branch of the Bank, and the card will be valid for a year.