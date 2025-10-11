The weather across Cyprus will remain mostly clear on Saturday, with some local clouds expected in the afternoon, according to the meteorological service.

Winds will start light and variable, around 3 Beaufort, before turning mainly south-westerly to north-westerly later in the day, remaining light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will rise to around 29C inland, 28C along the southern and eastern coasts, 26C in other coastal areas, and 18C in the higher mountains.

On Saturday evening, skies will stay mostly clear, although some areas may see increased cloud cover. Winds will shift to north-westerly to north-easterly, and in the north to south-easterly, remaining light at around 3 Beaufort. The sea will stay calm to slightly rough.

On Sunday, the weather will turn partly cloudy at times, with isolated showers possible in the afternoon, mainly over the mountains and the south. Temperatures will fall below the seasonal average.

Clear skies are expected again on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures gradually rising.

The pattern suggests mild and pleasant conditions overall, though cooler air on Sunday may bring brief rain in some areas before warmer weather returns early next week.