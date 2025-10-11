A village festival this weekend celebrates one of Cyprus’ riches – olive trees. Seeking to celebrate this staple ingredient of the Cypriot diet and honour its religious heritage, the Ancient Olive Tree Festival will take place on Sunday in Paramali.

“Ancient olive trees, are a part of the Mediterranean culture, and provide the most nutritious olive oil and olives,” say organisers. “Paramali village is giving tribute to these treasures and celebrates their abundance in the village’s land with a purely thematic festival, with 30 exhibitors, activities for children, live music and folklore dances.”

The Paramali region, once a royal estate during the Venetian period, is blessed with centuries-old olive trees. Now, they have turned into sources of inspiration for the festival. The upcoming event seeks to highlight their value, not only as a key element of the Mediterranean diet, but also as the world’s first medicine and cosmetic.

A rich agenda blending traditional and innovative gastronomy, exhibitors and an entertainment programme is about to unfold. Get ready to discover recipes and delicacies, handmade beauty and wellness products, and interactive workshops.

The festival will open with performances by the Cultural Group Nostos Pissouriou, following official speeches at 11am. Then, interactive workshops for children will follow, where olive pits and wood from ancient olive trees become inspiration and creative material under the guidance of four professional instructors.

At 1pm there will be live guitar music followed by a performance by Leontios Georgiou and a musical closing of the festival at 7.30pm. In between, 25 exhibitors will present local olive oil and olive-related products, arts and crafts, as well as cosmetics and soaps made with olive oil, while food stands prepare tasty bites. All, of course, infused with olive oil.

Ancient Olive Tree Festival

Traditional festival. October 12. Paramali, Limassol district. 11am-7.30pm