Cyprus welcomes a new player in the business consulting landscape with the launch of Market Inn Solutions, founded by Theodora Petrou, a UK-trained business and marketing strategist passionate about helping companies grow through innovation and smart strategy.

Market Inn Solutions focuses on empowering businesses with strategic direction, marketing excellence and creative digital solutions. The company’s mission is to help organisations of all sizes — from startups to established brands — sharpen their market positioning, improve performance and thrive in the digital age.

“Our vision is to empower businesses to unlock their full potential through strategic thinking and innovative marketing,” said Petrou, Founder and CEO of Market Inn Solutions. “We believe success comes from combining insight, creativity and execution — and that’s exactly what we deliver for our clients.”

Market Inn Solutions specialises in:

Business Strategy Development – Helping companies design growth-focused, goal-driven strategies.

Marketing Strategy – Creating impactful plans that align brand vision with market opportunities.

Expert Marketing Solutions – Offering tailored campaigns, paid ads, branding and performance marketing services.

Social Media Strategy & Management – Building engaging online presences that connect brands with their audiences.

Startup Support Services – Providing end-to-end solutions for new businesses, including website development, branding and logo design, social media setup and digital advertising such as Google Ads, LinkedIn Ads and other paid campaigns.

Whether guiding startups, small businesses or established enterprises, Market Inn Solutions aims to become a trusted partner in strategic success — both locally in Cyprus and internationally.

About Market Inn Solutions

Market Inn Solutions is a Cyprus-based consultancy offering expert business and marketing strategy services. With a foundation in innovation, creativity and strategic insight, the company helps clients achieve measurable growth and sustainable competitive advantage.

