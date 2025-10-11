No independent investigator has been appointed to probe allegations of rape at the central prison after the legal service did not offer a positive response to a request for one on Friday.

The legal service issued a statement acknowledging the requests for the appointment of a criminal investigator for the case and said it had sent three letters to the alleged victim’s lawyers in response to the request.

Additionally, it said, it has provided “instructions to the police and to the prisons directorate for specific actions”, though it did not specify what those actions may be.

The alleged victim’s lawyer, Leto Kariolou, had previously demanded the appointment of an independent investigator to “ensure the full and effective investigation of all criminal offences”, including those which “arise from the attempt to cover up criminal acts by the administration of the central prison”.

She had said her client was first raped on August 15, being drugged, beaten and assaulted by two fellow inmates, and having the abuse filmed on a mobile phone.

He was allegedly raped again the following night despite having asked prison staff to be immediately transferred to another wing.

On August 18, the alleged victim reported the incidents to prison staff, with Kariolou saying that the prison’s administration neither informed the police, arranged a forensic examination, nor provided psychological support.

She alleged that instead, he was forced to sign a form stating that he had no complaint, before being transferred to another wing.

She said that after that, the case was only brought to the attention of the police after a relative of the alleged victim filed a complaint on August 25.

Then, she said, a statement was taken from the alleged victim, but he was not informed of his right to legal aid.