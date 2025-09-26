A convict who claims he was repeatedly raped by fellow inmates in Nicosia central prison has accused prison authorities of delaying action, covering up criminal acts and failing to protect him despite early warnings, his lawyer Lito Kariolou said on Friday.

In a detailed letter sent to the attorney-general and copied to the president of the Republic, Kariolou requested the immediate suspension of her client’s sentence under Article 53(4) of the constitution.

She also called for the appointment of an independent criminal investigator to examine not only the allegations of rape but also the handling of the case by prison management.

According to Kariolou, the man was first raped on August 15, after being transferred to ward 8A on August 14 under the pretext of medical treatment. She said he was drugged, beaten and assaulted by two inmates, with the abuse filmed on a mobile phone. He was allegedly raped again the following night, despite asking prison staff for immediate transfer to another wing.

On August 18, the convict reported the incidents to prison security in the presence of officials. His lawyer said the administration did not inform police, arrange a forensic examination, or provide psychological support.

Instead, she alleged, he was forced to sign a form stating he had “no complaint” before being moved to another wing.

The case reached police only after a relative filed a complaint on August 25, ten days after the alleged crimes. A statement was then taken from the victim, but Kariolou said he was not informed of his right to legal aid and was denied a supplementary testimony in her presence. She also criticised investigators for failing to look into the recording and circulation of the rape video, claiming they said the matter was the responsibility of the prison administration.

After media reports in mid-September, the prisoner was moved to Lakatamia detention centre. Kariolou described the conditions there as “inhumane”, saying her client was confined to his cell at all times, denied activities and psychological support and had untreated medical issues.

The lawyer accused the central prison administration of knowing the perpetrators yet failing to act.

“Despite his official complaints, those responsible did not inform the police, arrange a forensic examination or provide psychological support,” she wrote.

She added that one of the suspects had already been released.

“The administration’s stance demonstrates intent to cover up.”

She compared the current case to a 2014 gang rape inside central prison, when prison guards were suspended and the then-director was removed. At that time, the former president of the Republic visited the victim in hospital.

“In today’s case, on the contrary, the relevant bodies have kept the facts quiet and attempted to cover up the criminal acts,” Kariolou said.

The lawyer has also lodged a complaint with the European committee for the prevention of torture, seeking international monitoring of the investigation.

Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottides conducted an unannounced visit on September 19 to the detention centre where the victim was being held.

She reported finding the man in the minors’ wing, locked in his cell “24/7” without access to personal items, private calls, or psychological support. She described the conditions as “inhumane and humiliating treatment”.

In her report, Lottides said the facility was unsuitable for long-term detention due to poor ventilation, the absence of common areas, and restrictions on privacy. She recommended transferring the inmate to a centre with access to fresh air, natural light, private communication, and medical care.

The findings were sent to the justice minister, prison authorities and police.