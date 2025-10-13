2025 expected to mark a breakthrough year for 5G Standalone (SA) network deployments and RedCap device adoption, paving the way for widespread Internet of Things (IoT) innovation across multiple industries, according to market intelligence firm Omdia.

Following delays in 2024, global 5G SA rollouts are now accelerating, delivering on 5G’s core promises of ultra-fast speeds, ultra-low latency, and massive connectivity.

These advancements are set to enable transformative applications in manufacturing, industrial automation, and other IoT-driven sectors, according to Omdia’s findings.

Alexander Thompson, Senior Analyst for IoT at Omdia, said that the industry is now beginning to realise the full potential of next-generation connectivity.

“With 5G SA deployments picking up pace, the industry is finally realising the true potential of 5G,” he said.

He added that “2025 marks the first time hardware and network ecosystems are aligned on RedCap, showcased by the recent Apple Watch launch supporting this technology.”

The report highlights that the 5G device ecosystem reached a major milestone in October 2024, when T-Mobile introduced North America’s first commercial 5G RedCap device, the TCL LINKPORT IK511 dongle.

While module costs remain relatively high, Omdia expects prices to decline as adoption widens, particularly in China, where government subsidies are anticipated to stimulate market expansion.

At the same time, advanced network capabilities are gaining traction globally.

Omdia reported that network slicing has now moved beyond pilot phases, with commercial services such as T-Mobile’s T-Priority and Verizon’s FrontLine already operational.

Private 5G networks are also expanding, driven by rising demand for enhanced security and control.

In Omdia’s IoT Enterprise Survey 2025, 33 per cent of organisations identified security as the top priority for their IoT initiatives.

Meanwhile, the broader 5G ecosystem is evolving through network API monetisation, with several key API families now being rolled out worldwide.

Omdia explained that these APIs are opening new revenue channels and enabling developers and enterprises to integrate advanced 5G capabilities directly into their applications and services.

The findings are part of Omdia’s 5G in IoT report, which offers a detailed analysis of market trends, network slicing, private 5G implementations, API monetisation strategies, and the comparative evolution of 5G Standalone and Non-Standalone architectures.

The report also examines ten real-world use cases, supported by case studies that illustrate how 5G SA and RedCap technologies are reshaping enterprise connectivity and industrial operations.