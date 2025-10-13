Enterprise software sales through hyperscaler cloud marketplaces led by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are forecast to surge from $30 billion in 2024 to $163 billion by 2030, according to new research by Omdia.

The report highlights that this remarkable growth reflects rising enterprise adoption of cloud marketplace procurement and a sharp increase in agentic AI-driven sales.

Omdia projects a compound annual growth rate of 29.1 per cent between 2025 and 2030, driven by the widespread embrace of hyperscaler marketplaces as a primary route to market for both global software vendors and independent software vendors (ISVs).

The firm noted that strategic cloud spending has become a key driver of marketplace expansion, as enterprises increasingly incorporate multi-year cloud commitments into their digital procurement strategies.

Currently, Omdia estimates that enterprise customers have around $470 billion in active cloud commitments across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

A portion of this budget can be spent on third-party marketplace purchases, accelerating overall marketplace growth.

The report observed that nearly $30 billion of new cloud commitments were added in the second quarter of 2025 alone, underscoring the speed at which enterprises are expanding their investments.

Omdia found that many organisations are shifting from using marketplaces opportunistically to reduce unused commitments toward a strategic procurement model.

Enterprises are now negotiating cloud commitments to include funding for a wider array of vendor products that align with long-term cloud adoption plans.

Channel partners are also evolving in response to this trend.

Rather than being displaced, they are adapting to the marketplace economy, aided by private partner offers and distributor models from all three major hyperscalers.

Omdia predicts that by 2030, partners will facilitate nearly 60 per cent of all marketplace transactions, helping enterprises manage commitments, purchase across multiple platforms, and deliver ongoing support throughout the customer lifecycle.

The research added that in the emerging agentic AI era, channel partners are developing their own AI-based solutions and platforms, allowing them to capture an increasing share of marketplace revenue.

In terms of technology categories, Omdia expects three segments to dominate spending, accounting for 63 per cent of total marketplace sales: Infrastructure Software ($10.5 billion), DevOps ($9.1 billion), and Business Applications ($9.1 billion).

These categories are described as the foundational layers of enterprise cloud environments, underpinning both front-end and back-end operations in increasingly complex architectures.

Omdia also identified AI and cybersecurity as two of the most dynamic growth areas within the marketplace ecosystem.

The AI marketplace, fuelled by agentic AI and microtransactions, is forecast to reach $24.4 billion by 2030, supported by a 37 per cent CAGR.

Cybersecurity spending is projected to rise to $31 billion by 2030, growing at a 31 per cent CAGR, as enterprises demand integrated, platform-based security solutions to protect expanding digital infrastructures.

“Hyperscaler marketplaces continue to see rapid momentum as a route to market for vendors across the technology industry,” he said.

He explained that “a small but growing number of ISVs are now reaching – and exceeding – $1 billion of annual sales through AWS, Google Cloud Marketplace, and Microsoft Azure Marketplace, as they activate both partners and distributors to reach a broader set of cloud customers and drive an increasing share of sales.”

He added that “agentic AI will be one of the fastest-growing categories through marketplaces in the next five years”.

Edwards also said that “the hyperscalers are competing hard to win the race as a channel for agentic AI through their agent marketplaces, because this accounts for an ever-greater proportion of cloud consumption.”