Medochemie, Cyprus’ leading pharmaceutical company, is strengthening its commitment to sustainable growth by taking another significant step towards a greener future. As of October 1, 2025, all of its manufacturing facilities are now powered exclusively by green energy generated from photovoltaic parks.

This new energy policy covers the company’s total annual electricity consumption, approximately 18,000,000 kWh. The transition drastically reduces reliance on conventional power generation and leads to a reduction of 12,186,000 kilograms of CO₂ emissions each year, making a tangible contribution to combating climate change and protecting the environment.

The initiative forms part of Medochemie’s long-term strategy for environmental responsibility and innovation, which also includes measures aimed at waste reduction, recycling, material reuse and improved energy efficiency across its industrial operations.

As the company approaches its 50th anniversary, it continues to move forward with vision, consistency, and a strong sense of responsibility, reaffirming its leadership position in the pharmaceutical industry in Cyprus and internationally. With steady progress and investments that embody its core values, Medochemie is shaping a future where science, innovation and sustainability form the foundation of growth, for people, for society and for the planet.