Ayia Napa Marina hosted for the first time the Third International Dragon Boat Regatta on the weekend of October 11–12, 2025, attracting more than 300 athletes from Cyprus, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Serbia.

The event, held by the International Dragon Boat Federation, offered a spectacular show on the waters of Ayia Napa, with dozens of crews competing in 100- and 200-metre races. Spectators enjoyed a unique two-day celebration of intensity, speed and synchronisation, as the Marina transformed into a hub of healthy competition and sportsmanship, with a festive atmosphere accompanying the crews’ dynamic performances.

The festival was organised with the Municipality of Ayia Napa as the main sponsor, and with the valuable support of the Famagusta Tourism Board (ETAP Ayia Napa–Protaras), OPAP Cyprus and the Cyprus Sports Organisation (KOA).

The event peaked on the evening of Sunday, October 12, with the awards ceremony and the official closing ceremony at the Marina’s Event Center, featuring traditional dancing, dinner, medal and prize presentations, and a DJ set that kept spirits high until midnight.

Athletes and visitors alike praised the organisers for the flawless coordination, warm hospitality and the stunning natural setting of Ayia Napa Marina, sharing their admiration for the unforgettable experience the event delivered.

The success of the Third International Dragon Boat Regatta confirmed that Cyprus, and especially Ayia Napa, has now established itself as a key destination for sports and maritime tourism, capable of hosting high-level international events.