Bank of Cyprus is proud to announce the launch of the “IBU India Hub”, a new strategic initiative aiming to enhance our service offering and specialisation to businesses and individuals connected to India.

This is an important step towards strengthening our international presence and leveraging new opportunities. IBU India Hub is a dedicated service unit designed to meet the needs of Indian businesses and professionals establishing their presence in Cyprus.

The India Hub will focus on two main pillars:

Specialisation on our service offering to customers related to India Promoting Cyprus as an attractive destination for Indian entrepreneurs and High Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs)

Bank of Cyprus remains dedicated to fostering innovation and facilitating international investment, further strengthening Cyprus’ position as a leading destination for global business.