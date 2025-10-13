The environment department has rejected the proposed development of 69 villas with a reception building and sewerage treatment plant at the entrance to Akamas, a move welcomed on Monday by BirdLife Cyprus.

“This decision is an important milestone in the protection and administration of Akamas,” BirdLife Cyprus said.

The complex would have been built near Toxeftra beach in Peyia, a turtle nesting zone.

BirdLife Cyprus said the Lara-Toxeftra area has been recognised for decades for its importance in protecting two kinds of turtles – Caretta caretta and Chelonia mydas.

The beach is protected by law since 1989 and was included in the Spami list of the Barcelona Convention in 2013 for its Mediterranean and European ecological value.

According to the environmental impact study, the project would cause serious and irreversible damage to the sensitive environment of Akamas, within and in proximity to the Natura 2000 areas, which would adversely affect turtle nesting.

BirdLife Cyprus participated actively in the assessment of the project as a member of the ad hoc committee on environmental impact and disagreed with allowing the project to go ahead.