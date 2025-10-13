Nearly three in five Brits, or 57 per cent, would consider going on a multi-generation cruise holiday, according to a new survey by Marella Cruises.

The survey also revealed that 32 per cent of the nation cited spending quality time with family as the top reason why Brits across all generations choose multi-generational holidays.

Unexpectedly, Gen Z leads the trend, with 36 per cent showing interest in multi-generational cruises, followed by Millennials at 34 per cent, Baby Boomers at 32 per cent, and Gen X at 29 per cent.

The research highlighted that Brits choose multi-generational cruise holidays because the more people there are on holiday, the more fun it is, with 13 per cent citing this reason.

Other motivations included the flexibility and freedom of choice, mentioned by 10 per cent, the ability to split costs, also at 10 per cent, and the opportunity for older relatives to spend time with younger family members, including grandparents with grandchildren, at 7 per cent.

Interestingly, 51 per cent of Gen Z Brits said they would rather set sail with their parents, compared with just 20 per cent of Gen X, showing that multi-generational cruise holidays are particularly popular among the younger demographic.

Marella Cruises’ booking data revealed that Birmingham is leading the UK as the top city for family and group holidays at sea.

Other cities rounding out the top five include Cardiff, Sheffield, Newcastle, and Nottingham, with many families in these locations opting to cruise with multiple generations.

To showcase the appeal of multi-generational cruises, three generations of TV personalities Jess Wright, her son, and mother Carol Wright recently sailed on the Marella Voyager across the Mediterranean Sea, accompanied by their husbands.

During their trip, the family participated in several family-friendly activities including relaxing in the spa, exploring Barcelona, visiting Marella Cruises’ free onboard kids’ club, The M Club, enjoying sunset cocktails, watching live West End-style entertainment, and spending time together as a family.

“Spending real, quality time with my husband, both my parents, and Presley has honestly been amazing. Life gets so busy, so having the chance to come together as a full family—whether we’re relaxing onboard Marella Voyager or heading out to explore—has been such a gift. With all-inclusive at heart a holiday on Marella has really been the perfect way for all of us to make memories together,” said Jess Wright, TV personality and author.

“There’s nothing quite like sharing these special moments abroad with Presley. Watching him have the time of his life in the kids’ club and seeing his face light up as we explore the sights of Italy together—those are memories I’ll treasure forever,” added Carol Wright, TV personality and matriarch of the Wright family.

The survey also listed the top ten UK cities for booking family or group cruise holidays.

These are Birmingham, Cardiff, Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham, Glasgow, Belfast, Swansea, Bristol, and Leicester.

“With multi-generational cruise holidays on the rise, Marella Cruises makes it easy for every family member to feel looked after with our all-inclusive offering. From grandparents enjoying a drink at Indigo Bar and parents relaxing at Ocean’s Spa, to kids having fun at the M Club and everyone coming together for a round of mini golf—there’s something for all ages, all in one place,” said Chris Hackney, CEO at Marella Cruises.