President Nikos Christodoulides has arrived in Sharm El Sheikh early on Monday afternoon to take part in the Gaza peace summit, where a historic agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages is set to be signed.

Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said Cyprus’ participation in this defining moment for the region is especially important, as it reaffirms the country’s role as a reliable interlocutor, humanitarian hub, and bridge for cooperation between Europe and the Middle East.

The spokesperson added on X that the inclusion of Cyprus among the select group of invited states reflects recognition of its consistent diplomacy and the trust it holds internationally.

Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας @Christodulides αφίχθηκε στο Σαρμ ελ Σέιχ για τη Σύνοδο Κορυφής Ειρήνης, όπου θα υπογραφεί η ιστορική συμφωνία για εκεχειρία στη Γάζα και απελευθέρωση των ομήρων.



