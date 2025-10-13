The prospects of implementing the Gaza truce and the role Cyprus and Jordan can play in regional stability were discussed on Monday during a meeting President Nikos Christodoulides had in Egypt with King of Jordan Abdullah II.

The meeting took place in Sharm El Sheikh, on the sidelines of the conference on Gaza.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said in a post on X that Christodoulides and Abdullah discussed regional developments and the next day in Gaza after the truce.

In an earlier post, Letymbiotis said Cyprus was proceeding to the Gaza conference with “continuous diplomatic presence, national consistency and political credibility, conditions that were cultivated and established by the government of President Christodoulides”.