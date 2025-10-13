Limassol is preparing to host the First Stelios Pissis Music Festival in the Park, on Sunday, October 19,

2025, from 4-9pm, at the “Stelios Pissis Park”, exactly one year after the passing of the great composer. The event will be held under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Cyprus and is being organised by the Stelios Pissis Music Foundation, with the aim of honouring the distinguished creator who inspired us all with music, hope and light.

The festival will be presented by Melina Karageorgiou, Theodoulos Koulapis and Loukas Christodoulou, and will feature a rich artistic programme, a musical journey with children’s choirs, vocal ensembles, bands, a philharmonic orchestra and musicians who will fill the park with melodies.

The evening will culminate at 7pm with a grand concert featuring beloved artists Rita Antonopoulou, Dimitris Fanis, Kostas Kakogiannis, Annita Constantinou, Giorgos Kalogirou, Maria Theodotou and Sophia Patsalides.

The festival stage will also welcome performances by the Children’s Choir “O Faros Ps Agapis” of the Limassol Metropolis under the direction of Salomi Riar, the Children’s Choir of the Papadakeio Municipal Conservatory conducted by Aleia Constantinou, the youth band kanapes.band, the choral ensemble Cantus Choral under Theodosis Cain Christides Grand, the Mousika MonopaPa Choir led by Michalis Chatzivasileiou, the M.Y Band Philharmonic conducted by Kyriakos Costa, and the Limassol Municipality String Quartet.

From 4pm, children and adults alike will have the opportunity to participate in parallel activities, interactive performances, and creative workshops, including the musical-theatrical performance “Na m’agapas” with Stelios Andronikou and Varvara Christoﬁ, “The Music Tells the Story” with the Chez-νού Literary Society and its founder and author Christina Metaxa, “Paint the Music” with artist Salomi Panagidou, and “Create Your Own Instrument and Let’s Sing Together” with Angela Neocleous Pourgouridou, in collaboration with her Music Space and the Open School of Agios Athanasios, Municipality of Amathounta.

With the message “To Stelios Pissis, whο inspired us with music, hope and light – Join the celebration of music that lives on” the festival aspires to become a new cultural tradition for Limassol and all of Cyprus, transforming Stelios Pissis Park into a living space of culture and creativity.

The event is made possible thanks to the support of its sponsors, with bbf as the Major Sponsor, OPAP as Sponsor, and the Municipality of Amathounta, Scaﬀolding Solutions, and Paradisiotis as Supporters.

The Media Sponsor for the event is Alpha Cyprus.

Admission to the Festival is free. | Festival venue, Stelios Pissis Park: https://tinyurl.com/ytxbtdej