Global air passenger demand grew by 4.6 per cent in August 2025 compared with the same month last year, according to figures released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

At the same time, total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), increased by 4.5 per cent year-on-year. As a result, the global load factor reached 86 per cent, up 0.1 percentage points from August 2024 and marking a record high for the month.

Meanwhile, international traffic continued to drive overall growth, rising 6.6 per cent compared with August 2024. Capacity was up by 6.5 per cent, keeping the international load factor broadly steady at 85.8 per cent, also 0.1 points higher year-on-year.

By contrast, domestic demand increased more modestly by 1.5 per cent. Capacity rose 1.3 per cent, with the domestic load factor inching up 0.1 points to 86.3 per cent.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, said the figures confirmed that the 2025 peak northern summer travel season had reached a new record high, with “August year-on-year demand growth of 4.6 per cent” and planes “operating with more seats filled than ever, with a record load factor of 86 per cent.”

He also noted that, despite economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, “the global growth trend shows no signs of abating, as October schedules are showing airlines planning 3.4 per cent more capacity.”

Walsh added that airlines are striving to meet travel demand by maximising efficiency, making it “even more critical for the aerospace manufacturing sector to sort out its supply chain challenges.”

Turning to regional performance, Asia-Pacific carriers once again led global growth, with demand up 6.1 per cent year-on-year. Capacity increased 5.5 per cent, resulting in a load factor of 85.9 per cent, 0.5 points higher than in August 2024. Growth was fuelled by strong markets in China and Japan, where traffic rose 11.8 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

In Europe, meanwhile, airlines posted a 4.2 per cent increase in demand, in line with a 4.2 per cent rise in capacity. Their load factor remained the highest globally at 87.9 per cent, though marginally lower by 0.1 points from last year.

Across the Atlantic, North American carriers experienced a slower pace of expansion, with demand up 0.5 per cent and capacity up 1.6 per cent. This led to a load factor of 85.6 per cent, down one point compared with August 2024, marking the fourth consecutive month of decline.

Similarly, Middle Eastern carriers achieved strong growth of 8.4 per cent in demand, with capacity increasing 7 per cent. Their load factor improved by 1.1 points to 83.8 per cent, reflecting the region’s continued recovery.

In Latin America, airlines also performed solidly, as demand rose 7.5 per cent and capacity climbed 5.9 per cent. Consequently, the load factor advanced by 1.3 points to 85 per cent, indicating robust regional connectivity.

African airlines, meanwhile, recorded an 8.9 per cent year-on-year increase in demand against a 6.6 per cent rise in capacity, pushing the load factor up 1.7 points to 80.2 per cent.

Looking at international markets in more detail, Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 9.8 per cent year-on-year increase in demand, with capacity up 9.5 per cent and the load factor at 85.1 per cent.

In comparison, European carriers saw demand up 5.3 per cent, capacity up 5.3 per cent, and load factor flat. North American carriers posted 1.8 per cent demand growth, 2.6 per cent capacity growth, and a load factor of 87.5 per cent.

Likewise, Middle Eastern carriers saw demand rise 8.2 per cent, capacity 6.9 per cent, and load factor 83.9 per cent. Latin American airlines had demand up 9 per cent, capacity up 9.3 per cent, and load factor 84.7 per cent.

Finally, African airlines posted demand growth of 7.1 per cent, capacity up 5.3 per cent, and load factor 79.7 per cent.

Turning again to domestic markets, domestic revenue passenger kilometres, which measure actual passenger traffic (RPK), rose 1.5 per cent over August 2024 and contributed just 13 per cent of the global increase in August RPK, down from 25 per cent a year ago.

The US domestic load factor fell year-on-year for the eighth consecutive month, while Brazil’s sharp domestic expansion was aided by government efforts to promote tourism.

In Australia, domestic demand rose 0.4 per cent, while capacity increased 3.3 per cent, causing the load factor to fall 2.4 points to 83.4 per cent. In Brazil, demand climbed 12.7 per cent and capacity grew 8.1 per cent, lifting the load factor by 3.4 points to 85.1 per cent.

Likewise, in China, domestic demand increased by 3.4 per cent, while capacity rose 3.1 per cent, pushing the load factor up 0.3 points to 85.5 per cent. India’s domestic market remained nearly flat, with demand up 0.4 per cent and capacity down 0.2 per cent, resulting in a load factor of 83.2 per cent.

In Japan, the market grew by 6 per cent, with capacity up 3.1 per cent and the load factor up 2.4 points to 89.6 per cent, the highest among major domestic markets.

Meanwhile, in the United States, demand slipped by 0.2 per cent as capacity rose 1.1 per cent, reducing the load factor by 1.1 points to 84.2 per cent.

Overall, international travel remained the principal growth driver, accounting for 87 per cent of the net increase in global traffic in August, while domestic markets contributed only 13 per cent, down sharply from 25 per cent a year earlier.