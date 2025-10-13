The police found over 100 limesticks on Monday in an open space in Famagusta outside a hut belonging to a 68-year-old man.
The investigation was conducted in the framework of police efforts to clamp down on poaching.
The police found 23 limesticks on trees and a device on the ground mimicking wild birds.
A wild bird caught on one of the limesticks was released.
Further investigations led to 88 limesticks in a basket outside a small building belonging to the 68-year-old.
All items were confiscated as evidence.
The man is expected to be given an out-of-court fine by the game service.
Police investigations are ongoing.r
