Parliament is seeking to end excessive insurance charges on drivers aged over 70 through two new legislative proposals discussed on Monday at the House human rights committee.

Independent MP Alexandra Attalides, who introduced the proposals, said many elderly people in Cyprus face serious difficulties renewing their insurance policies as they are so high.

The aim of the bills is to strengthen human rights protection, prevent unjustified discrimination, and ensure equal treatment of all citizens.

The first bill amends the laws governing insurance and reinsurance operations. It introduces an explicit ban on age-based discrimination.

Under the proposal, insurance companies would no longer be allowed to increase premiums or deny coverage to people over 70, unless such decisions are supported by objective and actuarial data.

Attalides said the change would promote social justice, transparency and fair access to insurance.

The second proposal amends the law on motor vehicle third-party liability insurance.

It requires insurance companies provide written, evidence-based explanations when refusing to issue a policy.

According to Attalides, this measure would increase transparency, prevent arbitrary decisions and improve accountability in the insurance sector.

She referred to official data obtained from the police, the justice ministry, and other organisations showing that accidents caused by elderly drivers do not justify the general increase in premiums.

The evidence, she said, indicates that older drivers are not a high-risk group, and that charging higher premiums or denying coverage solely on the basis of age constitutes unjustified discrimination.

Attalides also said that insurance companies have repeatedly been asked by the committee to present data supporting their pricing decisions but have so far failed to do so.

“It is time they provide clear data showing the percentage of elderly drivers actually responsible for accidents compared to other age groups,” she added.

The committee is now awaiting the views of the law office and the Cyprus Bar Association.