The new teacher evaluation plan is designed to support, not punish, teachers, said Education Minister Athena Michaelidou on Monday.

She said the bill proposes a flexible system with modern regulations and safeguards, reflecting a strong need for change.

“The framework and methodology are in place, and the difference will be made by those who support this new plan because this is what both the public and students expect from us,” she added.

Michaelidou stressed that the plan respects the concerns of educational organisations while maintaining its original philosophy and scientific framework.

Addressing the role of school principals, she said, “Not all school principals are leaders for various reasons – either because they don’t want to be, excel in classroom teaching, or were forced into the role.

“We want leaders of the school unit, not decorative elements,” she added.

“We want those who manage a school to have both the role and the authority to substantiate their opinions in formative evaluation and everyday life.”

To support this, the plan proposes the role of a senior educator with pedagogical duties, as found in other European countries.

Regarding whether the evaluation applies to all teachers, Michaelidou said seconded teachers will be assessed under different criteria, moving away from the previous levelling approach, with ongoing oversight by a monitoring committee.

The new evaluation plan, announced in May, represents a major reform in public education by prioritising continuous professional development over punitive assessments. The ministry emphasises that EU funding is conditional on its implementation, while teachers’ unions have consistently criticised the plan.

Most recently, Poed President Myria Vassiliou called the legislation “unacceptable” and “bureaucratic,” citing ambiguity, negative accountability, and enforcement issues.

She warned that continuous evaluation would burden teachers and harm education quality.

Oelmek President Dimitris Taliadoros described the plan as confusing, contradictory, and lacking identity, saying it was rushed without proper dialogue and could create more problems than it solves.