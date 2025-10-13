A man and a woman, both aged 29, were arrested on Monday to facilitate police investigations into offences against a foreigner and the property of a Greek Cypriot businessman in Larnaca in August and September.

The two suspects, from villages in the Larnaca district, are being investigated for conspiracy to commit a crime, in violation of the law on private security agencies and the law on the protection of individuals regarding the processing of personal data.

According to the police, the suspects will be taken before the Larnaca district court for remand orders.

The man is unemployed and the woman is a private security company employee.

Police investigations are ongoing.