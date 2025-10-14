Top App Games partners with Aptoide for Ludus expansion

Cyprus-based mobile game developer Top App Games Ltd. has partnered with Aptoide, the alternative Android distribution platform, to expand its hit mobile title Ludus: Merge Arena and strengthen its global community.

According to an announcement released on Tuesday, the game has officially launched now across Aptoide App Store, Aptoide Games, and Games Hub.

The announcement further mentioned that Ludus: Merge Arena has steadily grown over the past two years, reaching seven million players worldwide.

“With Aptoide, Ludus is on track for sustainable global success, demonstrating the long-term value we look for in our investments,” said Vladimir Nikolsky, CEO of Utmost Games, investor and former CEO of My.Games.

As part of the launch, the company said, players who download the game through Aptoide will gain access to exclusive in-game bonuses designed to enhance their early gameplay experience.

The Special Launch Pack includes premium currency, gold, rare cards, and unique ethereal heroes such as Griffon and Kitsune, characters normally available only in late-game content.

Valued at over $300, this bundle offers substantial savings and will be available for the first two months following the game’s release.

In addition, an Advent Calendar (7 Days) event will allow players to log in daily for a week to claim rotating rewards including gold, emeralds, and epic cards.

These rewards will alternate between free gifts and items obtained by watching ads, with the entire programme remaining exclusive to Aptoide players during the initial two-month period.

Earlier this year, to mark the second anniversary of Ludus, Top App Games launched a Creator Programme in partnership with Keymailer, allowing creators to earn rewards for streaming and uploading game-related content.

“Launching Ludus on Aptoide gives the game global reach, flexible monetisation, and smarter ways to connect with players, all at a time when app store rules are changing fast,” said Vladimir Markov, CEO of Top App Games.

“The partnership between Top App Games and Aptoide shows the growing relevance of alternative app stores for driving growth and expanding reach for world-class titles,” said Paulo Trezentos, CEO and co-founder of Aptoide.

Founded in 2024 and based in Cyprus, Top App Games Ltd. specialises in mobile game development and publishing, with a particular focus on strategy titles such as Ludus: Merge Arena.

The company blends real-time PvP dynamics with card-based RPG elements, and the success of Ludus has propelled it toward global expansion and more ambitious projects.

Aptoide, meanwhile, continues to position itself as a leading independent app store that redefines how users discover and experience mobile apps and games.

Unlike traditional marketplaces, Aptoide places freedom and community at the centre of its approach, providing a flexible platform with less restrictive policies and exclusive gaming content.

To enhance the user experience, Aptoide offers cashback rewards and a secure environment while hosting its flagship Aptoide App Store for Android, the Aptoide Games curated hub, and a growing presence on iOS.