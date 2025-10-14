The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has announced the withdrawal of the Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) authorisation for VPR Safe Financial Group Ltd.

The announcement date for the decision was October 13, 2025, although the CySEC decision itself was made earlier, having taken place on September 29, 2025.

The withdrawal was made pursuant to the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law.

Finally, the commission explained that the decision was taken because of the company’s own decision to expressly renounce it.