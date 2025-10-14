Limassol is set to introduce a new multifunctional park in Iacchou Street, next to Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue on Wednesday evening, October 15, an initiative that aims to reshape urban space into a sustainable and inclusive community hub for families and residents.

Organised by the Municipality in collaboration with Scorewarrior, the project combines environmental awareness with play, education and culture.

Sustainability stands at its core, through the use of natural materials, native planting and eco-conscious design, while promoting creativity, movement and social interaction.

The event will begin at 6 pm with welcoming remarks by Katerina Konnari, Scorewarrior HR Manager, followed by the official address of Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis, who will highlight the project’s importance for the local community.

The presentation will continue with Evelthon Pitsillides, who will outline the park’s goals, values and long-term role for the neighbourhood. Visual displays on large screens and banners will showcase the proposed layout, playground areas and environmental elements.

An open community dialogue will follow, giving residents the chance to share their comments, questions and ideas about the new park.

The discussion will lead into a relaxed gathering with light food, refreshments and entertainment, allowing neighbours to meet the project team and exchange views on future activities.

As part of the participatory concept, children will be invited to draw and submit their ideas, which may inspire the final design of playground elements and the park’s logo.

Guests will also be able to scan QR codes placed around the venue to preview AI-generated images of the proposed park.

A team of hostesses and company staff will assist visitors at interactive stations, including tablets for completing an online questionnaire about the project. Everyone who takes part will receive a small commemorative gift.

The new park represents a broader vision of inclusive, sustainable and community-driven urban renewal, redefining how public spaces in Limassol can unite nature, creativity and participation to improve everyday life for residents.