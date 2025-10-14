Cyprus’ first patients ombudsman Marios Charalambides will begin his duties on Monday, it was announced on Tuesday after he met Health Minister Michael Damianos.

“We will set up an entire mechanism, a completely structured and correct system to ensure the rights of patients, and in the coming period, when some other details are completed, we will be able to put the entire process into effect,” Charalambides said.

He said that would include a framework for educating citizens about their rights and on the process of submitting complaints would be put in place.

“Citizens should know what and how to do in case their rights are violated,” he added.

The ombudsman added that the institution would base its operations on the 14 basic rights defined by the European Charter of Patients’ Rights.

These aim to guarantee “ a high level of human health protection” and span a wide range of topics including the right to preventive measures to prevent illnesses, the right to consent by accessing all necessary information enabling patients to actively participate in decisions regarding their health and the right to high quality health services.

Charalambides emphasised that establishing the role of the patients’ ombudsman, as the first official mechanism to handle and register complaints of patients, was a “historical milestone” in the field of ensuring patients’ rights.

Damianos highlighted the importance of the new role, saying Charalambides would “be the bridge” between patients and the health system, to facilitate the resolving of existing challenges.

“The launch of this institution is a great day for the health sector and especially for the sector of protecting patients’ rights,” Damianos said.