Consulting and advisory firm PwC Cyprus on Tuesday released a statement recapping its annual meeting, which brough together more than 150 senior executives of the organisation.

The event, which took place on October 10 in Limassol, was also broadcast live to over 1,000 PwC staff members.

The company said that this ensured “that all people of the organisation can have access to the same information, shared in full transparency”.

Through the business update provided by CEO Philippos Soseilos, the meeting celebrated PwC’s strong resilience, reputation and bold moves to remain relevant into the future.

Following this, a powerful on-stage discussion took place between Soseilos and Hani Ashkar, CEO of PwC’s Middle East Region, during which the two exchanged insights on emerging international trends affecting clients and on how these are reshaping professional services firms.

The discussion, according to the statement, underlined the importance of collaboration in an era of disruption and, at the same time, reaffirmed the strong reputation that PwC Cyprus enjoys within the PwC Network.

Moreover, the meeting placed particular emphasis on Artificial Intelligence and the exciting new forms of value that are emerging.

To this end, presentations were delivered by Chief Scientist of the Republic of Cyprus, Demetris Skourides, who spoke about how Cyprus promotes innovation and digital leadership, and Dominic Mac, Partner and Tech Catalyst Leader of PwC UK, who outlined how AI is rapidly transforming service delivery and PwC’s new AI tools.

Their contributions, as mentioned, demonstrated how technological transformation is redefining the industry and creating opportunities for further growth.

In addition, the event emphasised PwC’s investments in supporting the state in promoting Cyprus internationally, while also strengthening the local ecosystem.

Specific client examples brought to life PwC’s refreshed brand, showing how the firm helps clients create new value and accelerate their momentum to succeed in today’s fast-paced world.

Furthermore, the update on Priority Markets demonstrated how PwC is raising awareness of Cyprus and attracting international businesses to invest and use the island as a gateway to the EU and beyond.

Commenting on the occasion, Philippos Soseilos said the Annual Meeting is a milestone event for PwC Cyprus, as we as we come together as a wider leadership team to celebrate, reflect and sharpen our focus for the future.

Soseilos added that he is incredibly proud of his colleagues “for their quality, resilience, hard work and dedication, enabling the strong evolution that our firm has achieved in recent years.”

Finally, during the meeting, PwC Cyprus also released its Annual Review, which is available online.