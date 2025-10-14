The outage of government websites that left ministries without internet access on Tuesday morning was caused by a cable failure, not a cyberattack, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported.

“[The problem] is due to a telecommunications carrier cable failure, with efforts to resolve the issue already underway,” sources told CNA.

They emphasised that the disruption was not the result of a cyberattack, countering speculation which had circulated in some local media.

Government offices reportedly lost internet access early on Tuesday, with the official websites of various ministries – including the presidential office – becoming inaccessible from government servers. However, they remained accessible to the public.

Deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou told the Cyprus Mail that the presidential office has since been reconnected to the internet. He did not provide further details on whether the disruption had affected its operations.

Some government websites, including Taxisnet, run by the finance ministry, were also impacted and remained inaccessible to the public as of Tuesday afternoon.

Director of the Department of Electronic Communications George Komodromos told local media that a damaged cable belonging to the operator had been identified as the cause of the problem, confirming the information earlier provided by CNA.

He assured that repair work was already underway and that the issue would be resolved soon.