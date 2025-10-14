Opening up its doors to welcome the new season, plant seeds and gather the community is a series of events at Gardens of the Future. Located down a quiet alley in old Nicosia, the community start-up is hosting gatherings where the public can learn about vertical gardens, reconnect with the earth and learn about the ins and outs of gardening and slow down for some after-work drinks.

On October 18 the Vertical Gardens Installation event (10am to 1pm) invites the public to be part of this one-of-a-kind installation and plant the very first plants together. “The future is growing, vertically,” says the Gardens of the Future team.

“Join us for the very first Vertical Gardens Planting Day, where we will introduce Cyprus’ first convertible hydroponic and aquaponic cultivation system — a milestone made possible through the CARDIMED Project. Be part of this exciting moment as we plant the first seeds together, learn about sustainable urban farming and celebrate innovation in the heart of the old town.”

Next Friday, October 24, the Gardens opens its green space for some chill-out after-work-drinks and the opportunity to shake off the week’s stress by getting hands dirty in the soil. Light garden tasks and cold drinks will be served where visitors will learn practical skills such as mulching, pruning, and seedling care.

Vertical Gardens Installation

Hands-on event introduces Cyprus’ first convertible hydroponic and aquaponic cultivation system. October 18. Gardens of the Future, Nicosia. 10am-1pm. Free. www.instagram.com/enterthegardens

After Work Beer and Gardening

Community drinks and gardening event. October 24. Gardens of the Future, Nicosia. 2pm-6pm. Free. www.instagram.com/enterthegardens