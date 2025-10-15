YOO Limassol redefines the concept of luxury living with 80 stunning villas and 80 elegant apartments, each offering a flawless blend of refined design and captivating views of the Mediterranean.

Designed as a “city within a city”, the project delivers an unparalleled lifestyle. Residents will enjoy a state-of-the-art gym with an indoor pool, a rejuvenating spa, a private cinema, an exclusive cigar lounge and a vibrant children’s area.

A pristine 400m beach, combined with a fleet of luxury vehicles and a distinguished yacht club, completes the seven-star living experience. YOO residences are available in two distinct styles, Culture and Nature, reflecting Cyprus’ rich heritage and natural beauty.

Philippe Starck will personally visit Cyprus for the official launch of the project, highlighting its importance. His decision to collaborate with Property Gallery and SARELS E.P.C.M LTD, a leading local developer renowned for high-quality projects and meticulous attention to detail, further elevates the prestige of YOO Limassol.

Property Gallery is recognised for creating residences that blend timeless luxury with contemporary architecture, positioning its developments at the top of the Cypriot real-estate market.

Located in the dynamic city of Limassol, YOO Limassol is not just a residence, but a statement of lifestyle, design and elegance, offering a truly unique living experience.