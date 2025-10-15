GlobalWealth Group PLC, a company registered and headquartered Cyprus, has announced the signing of a final investment agreement with the London-based Wealthyhood Ltd. The deal was completed on September 14, 2025, following an earlier announcement outlining the terms on April 2, 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, GlobalWealth Group (GW) will acquire a 34.2 per cent stake in Wealthyhood’s issued share capital, or 32.04 per cent on a fully diluted basis, positioning GW as the lead investor in the British fintech company.

“The investment forms part of GW’s long-term strategy to establish a strong presence in the wealthtech sector, focusing on digital financial services that empower individuals to invest with greater ease and accessibility,” the company said in a filing to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

Wealthyhood, a private limited company incorporated in England and Wales, recently expanded its operations by creating Wealthyhood Europe, a fully owned subsidiary licensed by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission as an investment services company (AEPES).

“With over 60,000 active users across the United Kingdom and Europe, Wealthyhood has built an innovative investment platform that makes personal finance and portfolio management accessible to users of all experience levels,” the company stated.

“The company’s technology allows investors to design, automate and manage their investment portfolios within an intuitive and modern interface, it added.

Looking ahead, the announcement continued, Wealthyhood is developing a cutting-edge AI Co-pilot, an artificial intelligence tool designed to transform how users learn, research, and manage investments over time.

“This initiative marks a significant step towards integrating AI-driven personal finance guidance into the platform’s core services,” the announcement mentioned.

“The new strategic investment will help Wealthyhood expand into new markets, diversify its product offerings, and establish partnerships that allow for cross-selling opportunities across different sectors and regions,” it added.

Moreover, both companies described the move as “a foundation for a broader strategic collaboration that goes beyond capital investment”.

The agreement also includes a commercial cooperation clause, further reinforcing the partnership’s strategic nature.

Under the terms of the deal, GW will inject £845,000 in new capital, while £455,000 of previous funding will be converted into equity.

Additionally, the company will receive 24,202 preferred shares and 41,520 common shares in Wealthyhood, obtained directly from existing shareholders.

The common shares will be acquired through the exchange of 3,612,240 GW shares, reflecting the company’s commitment to a long-term strategic alliance.

As the lead investor, GW will secure several governance and participation rights, including a seat on Wealthyhood’s Board of Directors, a veto right on key corporate decisions, and participation in strategic capital committees responsible for future funding rounds or potential company sales.

The implementation of the agreement will take place in stages over time, ensuring a structured approach to the integration and execution of the investment.