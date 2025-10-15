Artificial intelligence, immersive solutions for disaster and emergency response and new technologies will be the key topics discussed at the international disasters and risk conference (IDRC) held in Nicosia from October 22 to 24.

“This year’s event comes at a pivotal time for Cyprus, as the European Union has recently recognised the country as a regional firefighting hub,” the organisers said.

During the conference, several emerging technologies and practices for disaster prevention, management and recovery will be presented by researchers and practitioners from 17 countries, including Cyprus, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Mexico, Brazil, Russia.

The speakers include Sri Lankan disaster resilience expert Dilanthi Amaratunga, Japanese disaster science professor Yuichi Ono, Swiss scientist and expert in disaster risk reduction Walter Ammann, Cyprus’ research and innovation centre (Cyens) research director Yiorgos Chrysanthou and several others.

The programme ranges from lectures of international experts, panel discussions to workshops on topics such as AI and smart systems for disaster prediction, resilient infrastructure and the sustainability of cities in the face of climate and technological challenges.

“The conference is aimed at all those active in disaster management, such as municipalities, emergency services, government agencies, private companies, as well as independent professionals,” the organisers said.

Further information on the conference can be found on the IDRC 2025 website.