K+G Complex Public Company Ltd has announced that its board of directors will meet on October 27, 2025, to consider the possible declaration of an interim dividend from the company’s 2025 profits.
The company, which trades its stock on the regulated market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), said the meeting will focus on evaluating the financial performance of the year to date and determining whether a distribution to shareholders is appropriate at this stage.
