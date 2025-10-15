The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection by Marriott, MHV’ s latest and most-anticipated project, is proudly announcing the return of one of Nicosia’s most emblematic meeting points. The Orangery is ready to once again win over the heart of the capital’s high-flyers, who for many years frequented its beautiful spaces for their personal and professional meetings and get-togethers, while at the same time coming to fascinate the demanding international guests of our city.

Always staying true to its history, the Orangery, bathed in natural light, is ushering in its new era totally revamped, reimagined and redesigned, keeping the soul of the past alive but gazing dynamically towards a glorious future. The stunning new venue is ready to once again host the all-day life of the capital’s esteemed residents and visitors alike, inside a space speaking of old-time charm and grace combined with modern elements and a contemporary lively vibe.

Earth colour tones and an extent use of natural materials add a most welcoming flair to this brand-new arrival, which will be offering all-day dining and drinking experiences, backdropped by breezy views of the hotel’s lifestyle pools and verdant gardens.

However, the undisputed centrepiece of the Orangery’s bright new era is the huge mural, created by artist Agata Leszczynska and covering the entity of the new venue’s ceiling. The multi-awarded D/DOCK design studio, entrusted by MHV for the overall design of The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection by Marriott, has previously collaborated with the acknowledged artist on several artistic and design projects.

This stunning artwork, covering the entire four-barrel vault ceiling and approximately 206 square metres, is inspired by the Cypriot heritage and pays tribute to the city’s long and fascinating history.

“The ceiling fresco in the Orangery reflects Nicosia’s enduring relationship with water, a precious source of life. Inspired by traditional patio gardens with wells and streams that nourished orange trees, the artwork transforms these life-giving elements into flowing, wavy lines,” states the celebrated artist, who came all the way to Nicosia for the first time ever, in order to create this amazing mural.

“These forms recall ancient Cypriot motifs, once engraved on pottery and wares exported across the Mediterranean, while also symbolising how diverse stories and cultures converge in Nicosia, a historic melting pot. Leaving space for viewers to wander freely into imagination, the fresco celebrates community, heritage, and the poetic spirit of Cypriot hospitality.”

The Orangery is soon to welcome its first guests, along with the much-anticipated opening of The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection by Marriott, and is destined to become once again the ultimate place-to-be and a vital part of the bustling city’s all-day gracious lifestyle.

About The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection Hotel

Owned by MHV- Mediterranean Hospitality Venture, this is the first and only hotel in Cyprus to join the prestigious Autograph Collection by Marriott. A 5-star city business hotel, it honours the legacy and rich heritage of its iconic building, long associated with historic political events and landmark moments in Cyprus. With 283 rooms and 18 suites, the hotel features three restaurants — including Cyprus’ first Sumosan — indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, salon, gym, tennis and padel courts, a grand ballroom, versatile meeting spaces, a gallery and luxury boutiques. Adjacent to the hotel are the imposing Landmark Nicosia Towers and a lush 10,000-sq.m. park.

The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture:

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Dedicated to creating extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV Group is redefining luxury living and business environments across the Mediterranean by delivering world-class experiences.

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture PLC