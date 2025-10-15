Bank of Cyprus’ Joey app is launching the new “Invite Friends” programme, giving you the chance to earn €15 for yourself or your child, as well as €15 for your friend. Double the reward, double the fun!

All you have to do is:

Download the Joey app and register your child, aged 9–17, for free

Go to BoC Mobile App > Joey > Joey “Invite Friends”

Activate the feature and find your personal invitation code

Share it with your friend

Once your friend completes registration, activates their card, and makes a money transfer, the €15 bonus is activated for both of you.

Give your child the freedom to learn smart money management habits — with safety and control.

The Joey app by Bank of Cyprus helps children aged 9–17 manage their pocket money safely and responsibly. Always under the supervision of the parent/guardian via the BoC Mobile App. Send money, set limits, monitor expenses and freeze the card at any time.

Smart money habits start here. Get the app free for the first year.

Become a Joey ambassador, share the joy and double the fun!