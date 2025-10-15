The Nicosia Tourism Board proudly concluded its participation in the European Week of Regions and Cities 2025 with the highly successful Taste Nicosia – European Regions Week Tasting Event, held on October 14, 2025, at Square Brussels, Grand Hall 1.

The event was an outstanding success, as the Nicosia tasting stand remained full throughout the evening, attracting hundreds of visitors eager to experience the capital’s authentic flavours.

Many participants praised Taste Nicosia as the best tasting event of the evening, commending its quality, creativity, and presentation. Visitors enthusiastically embraced Nicosia’s gastronomic identity, discovering the city through its flavours, aromas and contemporary creations that express its sustainable, innovative and authentic culinary culture.

Special thanks are also extended to Cypriot Gastronomy Chef Marilena Ioannidou, who curated the event’s menu, masterfully presenting Nicosia’s culinary tradition through a modern, sustainable and artistic approach.

The tasting sessions took place under the theme, “The Right to Stay: Unlocking the potential of every territory”. At the Nicosia Tourism Board, we proudly support gastronomic entrepreneurship emerging from the mountainous and remote communities of the Nicosia region — initiatives that enrich the capital’s culinary experiences and contribute to the sustainable prosperity and development of our region.

We warmly congratulate all those who choose to stay and create in their areas, keeping our gastronomic heritage alive!

“The enthusiastic response from the audience in Brussels proved that Nicosia holds its own unique place on Europe’s gastronomic map,” stated Nicosia Tourism Board President Theodoros Kringou. “We are proud to have represented Cyprus with such warm reception and success.”

With Taste Nicosia, the Cypriot capital continues to strengthen its international presence, promoting gastronomy, culture, and tourism as key pillars sustainable growth and prosperity.