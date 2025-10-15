Cyprus will host one of the most significant events in the European tourism and hospitality industry this year, as the 91st General Assembly of HOTREC is set to take place in Paphos from October 16 to October 17, 2025.

According to an official announcement, this high-profile event represents a landmark gathering for members and official representatives of HOTREC, the organisation that brings together hotels, restaurants, cafés and similar businesses from 36 European countries.

“The general assembly on October 16 will provide a unique platform for the exchange of best practices, strategic discussions, and the coordination of policies and initiatives affecting the hospitality industry at a European level,” the announcement said.

Over the course of two days, participants will have the opportunity to examine key sectoral challenges, coordinate advocacy actions, and shape joint positions on issues related to growth, innovation, and sustainability in the hospitality field.

One of the highlights of the event will be an address by Republic of Cyprus president Nikos Christodoulides, who will outline the country’s strategic development framework in tourism and hospitality.

The assembly will open with welcoming remarks from Cyprus hoteliers association (Pasyxe) president Thanos Michaelides and HOTREC president Alexandros Vassilikos, setting the tone for discussions on the future of the European hospitality landscape.

The programme will also include networking sessions, as well as panel discussions on the future of tourism and hospitality, featuring Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis.

Delegates will explore the challenges and opportunities presented by technology, education, and workforce development, all of which are shaping the future of the sector.

The first day, October 16, will conclude with an awards ceremony celebrating excellence and innovation within the industry, while the General Assembly will officially close its proceedings at midday on October 17.

Participation in the event is exclusively reserved for HOTREC members, ensuring focused dialogue and collaboration among Europe’s leading hospitality professionals.