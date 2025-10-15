BMW recognised Pilakoutas Group with the highly prestigious Legacy Achievement Award, reflecting 15 years of leadership and dynamic presence in the field of luxury car import and sales in Cyprus. This distinction reaffirms once again the Group’s particularly strong ties with BMW – one of the longest-standing and most successful collaborations worldwide in the company’s history.

The commemorative plaque was presented to the Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Charalambos Pilakoutas, during the BMW Importers Conference 2025, which this year took place in the presence of importers from across Europe at the Char. Pilakoutas Heritage venue. This unique space, created through the personal vision of CEO Pilakoutas, embodies the deep and enduring relationship between the Pilakoutas family and the German automotive manufacturer, showcased through its rare collection of legendary BMW models.

In receiving the award, CEO Pilakoutas emphasised that it reflects the Group’s philosophy of continuous progress and the delivery of high-quality products and services, always guided by the reliability and prestige that define it. He further noted that this recognition heightens the Group’s sense of responsibility both towards the BMW Group and towards its customers, who honour the organisation with their trust.

The successful hosting of the BMW Importers Conference 2025 in Cyprus, together with the Pilakoutas Group’s award, highlights its strategic role as a key partner of BMW.