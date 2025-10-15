A technical fault in the power generation system left areas around the island without power early on Wednesday morning, the transmission system operator (TSOC) confirmed.

The issue began at 6.33am and was largely resolved within 30 minutes.

The TSOC said the fault caused the loss of generation unit AT/S 3 at the Vasilikos power station, which was operating at 108 MW. This led to the automatic disconnection of some consumer loads.

By 7.03am, electricity supply had been restored to most affected areas.

Efforts continued to restore power to the communities of Orounda, Temvria, and Ergates.

Officials have not reported any injuries or further complications.

Authorities said investigations would continue to determine the exact cause of the technical fault and measures to prevent future disruptions.