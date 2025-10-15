Teenagers in remote and mountainous communities will still be able to go their local high school, even if a classroom only has two students, the cabinet decided on Wednesday.

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said her ministry’s proposal had been adopted, by which lyceum students will remain at their local schools, as part of “the broader government policy to support the schools of mountainous and remote areas”.

The decision, she added, solved a long-standing injustice and gave children in remote and mountainous areas the right to follow the direction (maths, literature etc) of their choice.

The communities to benefit from this measure are Solea, Agros, Lemythou, Omodos, Lefkara, Kato Pyrgos and Polemi.

Michaelidou said there were also whole schools that had just two students, such as Kambos.

“Today’s decision paves the way for lyceum children to not be obliged to change their choice, but to be supported, so that the direction of studies they decide to follow is fulfilled by the education ministry,” Michaelidou said.

She added that over the years it had become apparent that not having the opportunity to follow the direction of their choice had adverse effects on the children.

The minister also clarified that lessons would be held physically, not by teleconference.