SPORTSOFT, a software development company specialising in high-tech digital products, is proud to announce that Memnia Papadopoulou, the company’s Head of Legal, has been included in the Legal 500 GC Powerlist: Greece & Cyprus 2025, a distinguished publication celebrating the most influential and innovative in-house lawyers across the region.

The GC Powerlist series is the leading global project spotlighting senior in-house counsel, now established in over 150 jurisdictions. Each Legal 500 edition highlights the very best legal leaders based on their achievements over the past year, while fostering a global community of corporate counsel to exchange insights and best practices.

Over the past year, Memnia has led and contributed to a number of high-impact projects, including:

spearheading the rebranding and legal restructuring of a major eGaming group;

registering new trademarks at EUIPO and WIPO;

designing tax-efficient international corporate structures;

redrafting the group’s legal documentation across multiple business areas;

establishing a new Forex Broker with full compliance structures in Cyprus and internationally;

leading negotiations, due diligence, and documentation for a landmark real estate development in Cyprus;

driving the ICan educational ecosystem initiative, building schools, preschools, institutes, and summer camps with lasting social impact.

The launch event and inaugural GC Powerlist: Greece & Cyprus Dinner was held on October 9, 2025 in Athens, hosted in partnership with Andersen Legal and Ioannides Demetriou LLC.

“It is a true honour to be recognised in the Legal 500 GC Powerlist,” said Papadopoulou. “This award reflects not only my efforts, but the dedication and excellence of my entire team. Our mission is to be a strategic enabler for the business – helping it move faster, manage risks effectively and embrace innovative solutions.”

