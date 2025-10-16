Cyprus and Egypt have taken a decisive step toward deepening maritime cooperation, following the first meeting of the Joint Maritime Committee (JMC) held in Limassol this week.

The session marked the practical implementation of the Merchant Shipping Agreement signed between the two countries in 2006.

The meeting was co-chaired by Stelios Himonas, Chairman and Permanent Secretary of the Shipping Deputy Ministry of Cyprus, and Rear Admiral Nihad Shaheen, Deputy Minister for Maritime and Logistics Affairs of Egypt.

Senior officials from both countries attended, including representatives from the Ministry of Transport and the Cyprus Ports Authority (CPA), ensuring the active participation of all major maritime stakeholders.

According to the statement, this first JMC meeting reaffirms the strong partnership between Cyprus and Egypt, setting the stage for joint actions aimed at safer, greener, and more efficient shipping.

It also aims to boost regional trade and maritime development, strengthening the Eastern Mediterranean’s position as a key hub for cooperation and growth.