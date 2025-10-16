Cyprus supports Armenia’s path towards closer alignment with the European Union, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Armenian Embassy during celebrations for Armenia’s Independence Day, the minister expressed appreciation for Armenia’s continued support, particularly on the settlement of the Cyprus problem.

She noted that the recent establishment of diplomatic missions in both Nicosia and Yerevan is tangible evidence of the two countries’ shared commitment to further deepening bilateral relations.

Cyprus and Armenia, she added, share not only a long-standing friendship but also a common understanding of the challenges faced by small nations in the region, along with a firm commitment to international law, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence.

In this spirit, said Michaelidou, the island reaffirms its support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia within its internationally recognised borders.

The minister praised “the constructive approach of the Armenian leadership towards achieving a comprehensive peace agreement.” and also expressed hope that Armenia’s “ongoing efforts will lead to a lasting, sustainable and fair peace in the South Caucasus,” adding that Cyprus stands ready to support initiatives promoting reconciliation and stability.

Finally, Michaelidou thanked the Armenian community of Cyprus for “bridging friendship and cooperation between our nations, while your contribution to society, culture and economy is invaluable, as is your role in the preservation of Armenian heritage.”