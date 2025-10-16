British expatriates with substantial UK pension funds face a major change in the coming years. From April 2027, UK pensions will become subject to inheritance tax (IHT), a reform that could significantly affect retirement planning and estate inheritance. This means that your legacy could be reduced by up to 67% in total, when passed to your beneficiaries.

These reforms mark a dramatic shift from the previous position, where pensions were largely exempt from inheritance tax. The upcoming changes mean that retirees and expatriates with substantial pension assets need to act now to protect their savings and ensure their wealth is passed on efficiently. The process of handling pensions and HMRC paperwork can take close to a year to complete, highlighting the urgency for early planning and expert guidance.

To address these concerns, Blevins Franks Wealth Management Limited is hosting a series of seminars in Cyprus. These sessions are designed to provide in-depth insights into flexible, tax-efficient strategies that can help mitigate the impact of inheritance tax on UK pensions. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss solutions with experienced advisers and gain clarity on complex tax and estate planning matters.

The seminars are open to individuals with UK pension funds over £500,000 and are deliberately kept small to keep them personal. In Paphos, the event will be held at the Elysium Hotel on Wednesday, 5 November at 10:00 am. In Larnaca, the seminar will take place at the Radisson Beach Resort in Oroklini on Thursday, 6 November at 10:00 am.

Due to limited availability, early registration is recommended. Booking a place is straightforward. Prospective attendees can register by phone at 26 023 100, by email at [email protected], or online.

www.blevinsfranks.com/events/seminars/?country=cyprus

Blevins Franks offers comprehensive services in international tax advice, investments, estate planning, and pensions. Their expertise is particularly relevant to expatriates who must navigate both UK tax regulations and local Cyprus financial requirements. Attending the seminar can provide clarity on how to structure pension withdrawals, optimise estate planning, and safeguard assets for future generations.

With inheritance tax changes on UK pensions set to take effect in 2027, proactive planning is essential. These seminars offer an opportunity to understand the implications of the reforms, explore tax-efficient solutions, and ensure that hard-earned retirement savings are preserved for the next generation.

​​Blevins Franks Wealth Management Limited (BFWML) is authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority, registered number C 92917. Authorised to conduct investment services under the Investment Services Act and authorised to carry out insurance intermediary activities under the Insurance Distribution Act. Where advice is provided outside of Malta via the Insurance Distribution Directive or the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II, the applicable regulatory system differs in some respects from that of Malta. BFWML also provides taxation advice; its tax advisers are fully qualified tax specialists. Blevins Franks Trustees Limited is authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority for the administration of trusts, retirement schemes and companies. This promotion has been approved and issued by BFWML.