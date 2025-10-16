Greek parliament on Thursday approved a government bill allowing the extension of working hours in the private sector despite protests by workers who say the reform undermines their rights amid rising living costs and low wages.

The bill, which the conservative government says is aimed at making the labour market more flexible and effective, allows employers to seek up to 13 hours of work a day from their staff compared with the current eight hours.

The extended work shift can apply only for up to 37 days a year and the bill protects workers from being fired if they refuse to work overtime.

Opposition parties, however, say the reforms are outdated and in sharp contrast with Greeks’ expectations following a debilitating debt crisis from 2009-18 and a Europe-wide trend of reducing working hours.

Labour unions, who organised two nationwide walkouts this month, say it strips workers of their negotiating power in a country where there is undeclared work and average wages are still low compared with other EU countries, despite economic growth, pay increases and lower unemployment after the crisis.

The bill, which also gives employers more flexibility on short-term hirings and allows staff to work four days a week through the entire year upon prior agreement, was approved by a majority of lawmakers, backing the government, in the 300-seat parliament.