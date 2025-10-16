Wellbeing isn’t a luxury, it’s the rhythm of a balanced everyday life with some movement that wakes the body, food that nourishes rather than weighs you down, breaths that calm the mind, sleep that restores and small conscious choices that add up to quality of life. It’s the framework within which people become more resilient, more present more creative.

With this philosophy, Lidl Cyprus has long stood alongside people, establishing the Lidl Wellness Camp as an annual two-day experience that connects scientific knowledge with practical, accessible habits for everyone.

Over November 8–9, 2025, the Atlantica Aeneas Resort in Ayia Napa will host the Sixth Lidl Wellness Camp, a maturing institution designed to turn good intentions into lasting habits. The event is being held under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, the Cyprus National Commission for UNESCO, and the Pancyprian Association of Dietitians & Nutritionists, with the Cyprus Psychologists Association and the Municipality of Ayia Napa joining this year.

A two-day journey into wellbeing and better living

With a concise programme featuring short expert interventions, the weekend will offer practical workshops and activities tailored to the realities of modern life. Thematic areas include mindful nutrition, balanced movement and recovery, quality sleep and mental resilience, family routine organisation, conscious shopping and responsible choices in the kitchen, guidance on reducing food waste, as well as digital balance and harmony in the workplace.

Designed for the good… of everyone

The Lidl Wellness Camp is a natural extension of Lidl Cyprus’ strategy. It isn’t a one-off initiative, but an established institution that translates evidence-based knowledge into simple, actionable solutions that improve daily life without excess. With contributions from distinguished experts and under institutional auspices, ideas such as balanced nutrition, mental resilience, quality sleep and responsible purchasing become tools anyone can adopt with measurable impact on health and wellbeing.

At the same time, Lidl Cyprus remains a responsible corporate citizen, prioritising prevention over reaction, empowering the public to make conscious choices—from the basket to the kitchen—and highlighting practices that align self-care with respect for resources, such as better organisation, mindful shopping and reducing food waste.

Be among the lucky participants

In its commitment to continually improve customers’ lives and serve the local community, Lidl Cyprus is launching an open competition for those wishing to win a free place at this “rejuvenating” two-day wellbeing experience. Thirty winners will receive full access to the programme, accommodation and meals; benefits they can share with up to three loved ones.

Entries are accepted until Monday, 20 October 2025 via an online form. Winners will be selected by draw and notified personally.

For more information and to enter the competition, visit: https://shorturl.at/iY3eA.