For the second year in a row, XM has been ranked among the 100 Best Employers in Europe, according to the 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ in Europe list.For yet another year, XM, one of the fastest growing Fintech companies in the world, has been named to the list by the internationally recognised Great Place to Work®, published in partnership with Fortune Europe.

XM’s emergence as one of the best and most modern workplaces in Europe confirms that for the Fintech superpower, technological excellence and constant investment in human resources represent two integral aspects of the same strategy.

Maria Hadjipanteli, Group Chief People & Culture Officer of XM, elaborated on the significance of the ranking. “Workplace wellbeing is not a project with an end date, it is an ongoing effort with vision, strategy and investment,” she noted.

“Our distinction in the 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ in Europe list for another year gives us the impetus to think even more boldly about our people, implementing modern ideas and practices that are shaping the next day of work in Europe. ‘Work somewhere awesome’ is our motto at XM and it’s something that is faithfully adhered to.

“Our goal is to continue to foster innovation, fair development, continuous improvement and inspiration, so that our employees can lead the way in every aspect of their personal and professional lives.”

About XM

Since its establishment in 2009, XM has grown to become a leading force in Fintech globally. With licensed investment services firms in several countries, the XM Group of Companies currently employs more than 1,600 employees with specialist knowledge and years of experience. XM offers innovative, reliable and comprehensive trade execution services in more than 30 languages to more than 15 million clients in over 190 countries. To learn more about XM and employment opportunities at the company, visit: https://www.xm.com/careers